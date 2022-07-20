Spider-Man PC Specs Confirmed, Trailer Shows Off New Features
PC exclusive graphical settings and display options await you, if you have the hardware.
Sony revealed Spider-Man Remastered's PC specs and features today with a blog post and a new trailer. The PC port will include improved shadows, ultrawide display support, ray-tracing, an unlocked frame rate, and more.
As the blog post elaborated, the port was developed by Nixxes Software, in collaboration with Insomniac Games. The port includes a number of new graphical features if you have the hardware to support them. These include ray-traced reflections at varying quality levels, Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and Nvidia Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA). The latter two features are AI-based image quality boosters, exclusive to GeForce RTX GPUs. In addition to output resolutions, you can choose a variety of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor setups.
The port also comes with a standard suite of customizable graphics settings, including SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. You can play Spider-Man Remastered in windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes. The game also features support for DualSense controllers and mouse-and-keyboard setups. Cloud saves and achievements are supported on both the Epic Games Store and Steam.
If you preorder the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you can unlock three Spidey suits early: the Iron Spider, Spider-Punk, and Velocity Suit. You'll also get early access to the Spider-Drone combat gadget and 5 extra skill points.
If you are wondering whether your rig can handle the game, check out the PC specs below.
Spider-Man Remastered PC Specs
Minimum Requirements
- Average performance: 720 p @ 30 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Very Low
- GPU: NIVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent
- CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB HDD
Recommended Requirements
- Average performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Medium
- GPU: NIVIDIA GeFore GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Very High
- Average performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: Very High
- GPU: NIVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Amazing Ray-Tracing
- Average performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)
- Graphic Presets: High, Ray-Tracing High
- GPU: NIVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Window 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
Ultimate Ray-Tracing
- Average performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
- Graphic Presets: High, Ray Tracing Very High
- GPU: NIVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- RAM: 32 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Storage: 75 GB SSD
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation