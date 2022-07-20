Spider-Man PC Specs Confirmed, Trailer Shows Off New Features

Sony revealed Spider-Man Remastered's PC specs and features today with a blog post and a new trailer. The PC port will include improved shadows, ultrawide display support, ray-tracing, an unlocked frame rate, and more.

As the blog post elaborated, the port was developed by Nixxes Software, in collaboration with Insomniac Games. The port includes a number of new graphical features if you have the hardware to support them. These include ray-traced reflections at varying quality levels, Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and Nvidia Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA). The latter two features are AI-based image quality boosters, exclusive to GeForce RTX GPUs. In addition to output resolutions, you can choose a variety of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor setups.

The port also comes with a standard suite of customizable graphics settings, including SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. You can play Spider-Man Remastered in windowed, full-screen, and exclusive full-screen rendering modes. The game also features support for DualSense controllers and mouse-and-keyboard setups. Cloud saves and achievements are supported on both the Epic Games Store and Steam.

If you preorder the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store, you can unlock three Spidey suits early: the Iron Spider, Spider-Punk, and Velocity Suit. You'll also get early access to the Spider-Drone combat gadget and 5 extra skill points.

If you are wondering whether your rig can handle the game, check out the PC specs below.

Spider-Man Remastered PC Specs

Minimum Requirements

Average performance: 720 p @ 30 FPS

Graphic Presets: Very Low

GPU: NIVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB HDD

Recommended Requirements

Average performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS

Graphic Presets: Medium

GPU: NIVIDIA GeFore GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very High

Average performance: 4K @ 60 FPS

Graphic Presets: Very High

GPU: NIVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing Ray-Tracing

Average performance: 1440p @ 60 FPS (4K @ 30 FPS)

Graphic Presets: High, Ray-Tracing High

GPU: NIVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Window 10 64-bit

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ultimate Ray-Tracing