Spider-Man: No Way Home Passes $1 Billion Internationally

Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed another box office milestone. Sony's superhero movie has now surpassed $1 billion at the international box office, pushing its global haul to $1.74 billion.

As Deadline explains, No Way Home is now just the 10th movie in history to reach $1 billion at the international box office. The movie achieved these impressive numbers without releasing in China.

For the latest weekend, No Way Home generated $21.1 million from more than 14,000 screens in 63 markets internationally to achieve $1.003 billion in total from international markets.

No Way Home is no slouch in North America, either, as it's made $735.8 million domestically, making up 42.3% of its total box office results. The film needs about $25 million more in the US to beat James Cameron's Avatar ($760.5 million) to reach No. 3 all time.

Looking globally, No Way Home ranks No. 6 all time with about $1.74 billion.

Despite the huge success of No Way Home, no more Spider-Man movies have been announced. A new trilogy with Tom Holland is rumored, but no deals have been made and it's not a sure thing. Holland has said he plans to take a break from acting.

Holland is staying in business with Sony, as he'll be seen next in the Uncharted movie as Nathan Drake alongside Mark Wahlberg as Sully. The film opens on February 18.