Spider-Man: Homecoming Writers Coming Back For Sequel

The writers behind this year's hit superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming are returning for the sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna are coming back to write the story for the sequel.

Not only are the writers expected to return, but director Jon Watts is also apparently coming back, which all sounds like good news.

According to THR, the writers are in "final negotiations" with Sony about penning the story for the sequel, so it's not a 100 percent done deal for Sommers and McKenna--as well as Watts--as of yet. It is not all the time that the creative team behind one movie stays on board for the sequel, so this sounds like it could be good news.

Sommers and McKenna also wrote for comedies like American Dad and Community.

The untitled Homecoming sequel is due out in July 2019. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but other casting and story details are not known.

Homecoming was generally well-liked and it made more than $730 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The movie also starred Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, and Zendaya.