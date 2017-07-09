Spider-Man: Homecoming Reaches No. 1, But It's Still Behind Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Homecoming opened on Friday, and it was a big hit, though it did not set a new opening-weekend record for the series. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film pulled in $117 million in the US, which was in line with estimates, but it's below the $151 million that 2007's Spider-Man 3 made.

Still, it was a big showing for Tom Holland's debut as Spider-Man in a standalone film (he had a small part in Captain America: Civil War). Homecoming's opening weekend domestic figures are above The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($91.6 million), Wonder Woman ($103 million), Logan ($88 million), and Doctor Strange ($85 million).

In terms of its international performance, Homecoming made $140 million from foreign markets, boosting its global haul to $257 million after just one weekend.

Homecoming also stars Michael Keaton as the villain, Vulture, and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man. GameSpot's Randolph Ramsay said in his review, "Spider-Man: Homecoming gets everything right about this beloved Marvel character, which after the Batman and Robin-like awfulness of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, comes as a huge relief."

Rounding out the top five movies at the US box office this weekend were Despicable Me 3 ($34 million), Baby Driver ($12.7 million), Wonder Woman ($10.1 million), and Transformers: The Last Knight ($6.3 million).

The July 7-9 US box office figures follow below, as rounded up and compiled by EW.