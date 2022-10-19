Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately

"Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year.

First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."

It can't be understated how difficult game development actually is, so it's understandable nothing has been shown since its reveal. But it is good to know that Insomniac is making good progress on the sequel.

Though it's called Spider-Man 2, the upcoming PS5 title is the third entry in the series, following on from 2020's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sequel will feature both Peter and Miles as a pair of Spider-Men, and introduces the fan-favorite villain Venom, voiced by horror icon Tony Todd.

Insomniac clearly has its hands full though, as it's working on more than one Marvel property. During the same PlayStation Showcase, it revealed Marvel's Wolverine, an obviously hugely popular Marvel character. Even less is known about this title, as the teaser trailer hardly showed anything off, and the game currently doesn't have any kind of release window.

