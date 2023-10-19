Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops - All 23 Locations Guide

In Spider-Man 2, you'll rekindle the relationship between being a webslinger and a photographer by finding and capturing 23 specific Photo Ops around the city. These range from folks playing chess and arguing over a minor car crash to spotting a pair of Kinda Funny Spider-Fans or citizens protesting Oscorp. These appear on your map as you ping or approach them, but for a quicker go of things, just use our map guide below.

Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops - all locations

Below you'll find a list of all Photo Ops in the game. For capturing all 23 pics yourself, you won't earn any Spider-Man 2 suits, but you'll increase your progress in the related district and take home a bit of XP for your time.

Each Photo Op has a name and a unique location, so we've numbered the Photo Ops below so you can match them with the map, and then compare them to the pictures you may be missing in your own game.

All Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops locations

High-Stakes The Bodega Beef Checkmate Beach Party Now That's a Bridge The City Game The Truth To The Beat The Roof Court We Haven't Forgotten Audition Piece The Duel Greenwich Mural Telling Time The Little Taiyaki Cart Kinda Fanboys It Was An Accident Hidden Oasis We're Here Every Week Step Up to the Plate Champion of Champions We'll Treat You Like Family The Masked Challenger

You only need to concern yourself with lining up the picture enough so that the frame turns green, as you'll never be able to look at your own pics again and they don't show up anywhere. In the menu that houses the list, you'll see idealized versions of the pictures, so don't worry about finding a more artful eye. The game does that for you.

