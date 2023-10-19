Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops - All 23 Locations Guide
Both Peter and Miles can snap nearly two-dozen specific pictures for this side quest chain.
In Spider-Man 2, you'll rekindle the relationship between being a webslinger and a photographer by finding and capturing 23 specific Photo Ops around the city. These range from folks playing chess and arguing over a minor car crash to spotting a pair of Kinda Funny Spider-Fans or citizens protesting Oscorp. These appear on your map as you ping or approach them, but for a quicker go of things, just use our map guide below.
Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops - all locations
Below you'll find a list of all Photo Ops in the game. For capturing all 23 pics yourself, you won't earn any Spider-Man 2 suits, but you'll increase your progress in the related district and take home a bit of XP for your time.
Each Photo Op has a name and a unique location, so we've numbered the Photo Ops below so you can match them with the map, and then compare them to the pictures you may be missing in your own game.
- High-Stakes
- The Bodega Beef
- Checkmate
- Beach Party
- Now That's a Bridge
- The City Game
- The Truth
- To The Beat
- The Roof Court
- We Haven't Forgotten
- Audition Piece
- The Duel
- Greenwich Mural
- Telling Time
- The Little Taiyaki Cart
- Kinda Fanboys
- It Was An Accident
- Hidden Oasis
- We're Here Every Week
- Step Up to the Plate
- Champion of Champions
- We'll Treat You Like Family
- The Masked Challenger
You only need to concern yourself with lining up the picture enough so that the frame turns green, as you'll never be able to look at your own pics again and they don't show up anywhere. In the menu that houses the list, you'll see idealized versions of the pictures, so don't worry about finding a more artful eye. The game does that for you.
For more on Spider-Man 2, don't miss our other side mission maps below:
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation