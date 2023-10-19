Spider-Man 2 Marko's Memories Locations Guide

Spider-Man 2 is here, and with it comes a much bigger version of New York for Miles and Peter to swing through. That means there are all new--and quite numerous--side missions to complete, like completing all of Marko's Memories, a chain of side quests that will see the Spider-Men aiding a troubling but also troubled Sandman as his psyche has been spread across the city, crystalized as physical memories you can explore. If you'd like to complete all of Marko's Memories in Spider-Man 2, use our map guide to spot them all right here.

Spider-Man 2 - all Marko's Memories locations

After an explosive opening sequence that pits the pair of Spider-Men against a rampaging Sandman, his psyche will be left scattered across New York City, and it's up to you to find them all and repair his mind remotely. Doing so will clue you into his motives, but we'll leave out those spoilers here. Instead, let's get to finding all memory locations.

There are 14 Marko's Memories locations in total, and each one includes a small horde of sandman-esque baddies to defeat before you can access the memory shard. Marko's Memories can be found in the following locations on the map. We also recommend playing as Miles as much as you can for these missions, as his electricity-based powers make quick work of the sandy goons.

All Marko's Memories locations in Spider-Man 2

Unlike some side mission types, completing all of Marko's Memories does not unlock any Spider-Man 2 suits, but it will give you a heap of XP and some additional story content, plus you'll need to do them all if you want to complete the game to 100% and earn the Platinum Trophy.

More Spider-Man 2 side mission maps: