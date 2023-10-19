Spider-Man 2 EMF Experiments - All Locations Guide

In Spider-Man 2, a number of open-world side missions will occupy your time between main story quests. One of these, the EMF Experiments, involves not just a tricky sequence of science puzzles, but one of the missions is especially hard to find. Here's where to find all nine instances of this side mission, plus a helpful hint that can circumvent the puzzles entirely.

Spider-Man 2 EMF Experiments map locations

There are nine EMF Experiments to locate across the city after you're first introduced to them in the critical path. While eight of these can be found as soon as you make the effort to do so, one of them will elude you for many hours. That's because the ninth and final EMF Experiment isn't available until after the credits roll and you're dropped back into the open world to mop up activities you may have missed, or in this case, discover a new mission.

All nine missions must be played as Peter Parker. The nine EMF Experiments are found in the following neighborhoods and boroughs around New York:

Chinatown

Hell's Kitchen

Financial District

Upper West Side

Little Odessa

Downtown Brooklyn - two locations

Harlem

Astoria - only found after you beat the main questline

You can use the map below to see their specific locations, including the first eight that are marked in red and the final post-credits mission marked in blue.

All Spider-Man 2 EMF Experiments locations

If you find yourself struggling with, or just disinterested in, the EMF puzzles, you can actually skip them entirely. As soon as a puzzle begins, pause the game, select Skip Puzzle, and you'll instantly finish that portion of the mission.

This does not prevent you from earning any related Trophies, nor does it penalize your in-game rewards like XP. Skipping puzzles is a feature made with accessibility in mind, so don't worry if they're not for you.

Turns out you DID ask for his life story.

For completing all nine EMF Experiments side missions, you'll unlock the Life Story Spider-Man 2 suit for use when playing as Peter. There's a lot more to do in the open world, so don't miss a thing. Use our map guides below to 100% Spider-Man 2.