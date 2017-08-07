Spelunky, Downwell Creators Are Making A Compilation Of 50 New 8-Bit Titles

The developers of several acclaimed indie games, such as Spelunky and Downwell, have come together to create a compilation of 8-bit games. Called UFO 50, it includes 50 new titles from several different genres.

According to the developers, their goal "is to combine a familiar 8-bit aesthetic with new ideas and modern game design sensibilities." Derek Yu (Spelunky), Eirik Suhrke (Spelunky, Ridiculous Fishing), Jon Perry (Time Barons), Paul Hubans (Spunk and Moxie), and Ojiro Fumoto (Downwell) have each worked on the collection. You can check out UFO 50's announcement trailer below to get a sense of some of the games that it includes.

UFO 50's website states that players can expect "full games" that are "slightly smaller than commercial 8-bit titles from the '80s," and that it could take hundreds of hours to finish every game in the compilation. The games are connected only by a 32-color palette and "other restrictions" that the developers decided upon.

All 50 games will be playable solo, and "roughly a third" will have some sort of multiplayer mode. It's currently scheduled for launch in 2018 on PC, and console releases will come after that. There's no set price yet, but the developers "want it to be an easy purchase."