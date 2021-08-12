Spelunky And Spelunky 2 Arrive To Nintendo Switch On August 26

Mossmouth has announced that both Spelunky and Spelunky 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on August 26. Both games will drop on the Nintendo eShop in North America, Europe, and Australia, while other regions have yet to be announced. The listing was first noticed by the Australian site Vooks.net.

Spelunky will cost $10 and support local multiplayer while Spelunky 2 costs $20 and has four-player online play. Last year, the two games were both announced to be coming to Nintendo Switch during an Indie World presentation with a Summer 2021 release window. It's odd that Nintendo had another Indie World showcase yesterday and didn't announce this in it, but at least now they're confirmed for release later this month.

🔥👀

The light of your torch illuminates the glint of a gold idol... #Spelunky and #Spelunky2 are both coming to #NintendoSwitch on August 26, in North America, Europe, and Australia! Other regions will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/fClL27JfHO — Spelunky World (@spelunkyworld) August 12, 2021

Spelunky was originally released on PC in 2008 and Xbox 360 in 2012, with PlayStation Vita and PS3 versions in 2013. It then arrived on PS4 in 2014. So far, Spelunky 2 has only been released on PS4 and PC. But now, both games are coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

There's no word whether they'll launch on other platforms as well, such as PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or even Google Stadia. However, both games can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility and the same goes for the Xbox 360 version of the game on later Xbox consoles.