Spelunky 2 Revealed For PS4 & PC; New Last Of Us 2 Details - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd--actually never mind it turns out I’m in this video instead of him--returns fresh from PAX Aus to update you on the biggest news from Sony’s press conference at Paris Games Week!

Infamous Dev's New Game Revealed For PS4, Titled Ghost Of Tsushima

Sucker Punch, the devs behind the PS4’s best Seattle superhero simulator Infamous Second Son, have been quiet for a number of years. That is, until today when they revealed their new Samurai-themed open-world project, Ghost of Tsushima. Get excited!

The Last Of Us 2 Receives New PS4 Trailer

We got a glimpse of The Last Of Us 2 at last year’s E3, and today we got another one. However, while the last trailer showed an older Ellie playing a sweet song on her guitar, the trailer showed at the press conference today featured a mysterious cast of all-new characters doing, well, not so sweet things.

Spelunky 2 Revealed for PS4 and PC

Finally, one of the best pieces of news to come out of Sony’s Paris Games Week press conference was confirmation that Spelunky 2, the sequel to Derek Yu’s seminal and beloved rougelike, was announced in a strangely emotional trailer. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

GameSpot News will be back tomorrow, and yes, I’ll still be in the video so huge apologies to all you Dan lovers. He’s okay. You’ll be okay. Everyone’s going to be okay.