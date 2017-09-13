Special Pokemon-Themed New 2DS XL Launches In November

Those interested in picking up a New 2DS XL have a new option to choose from. During today's Nintendo Direct broadcast, Nintendo unveiled a new, limited-edition version of the console inspired by one of Pokemon's iconic items.

The Poke Ball New 2DS XL launches on November 3, two weeks before the series' next installments, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, debut. It features the same clamshell design as the standard New 2DS XL, but the top portion resembles a Poke Ball. You can see an image of it below.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon launch on November 17. The games are an "alternate" version of last year's Sun and Moon versions, featuring new content like additional Pokemon, new areas of the Alola region to explore, and more. Before then, Pokemon fans can revisit the Johto region in the classic Pokemon Gold and Silver versions, which release in the 3DS Eshop on September 22. Nintendo revealed today that players who purchase either of the titles will receive the Mythical Pokemon Celebi as a free gift in Sun/Moon/Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon.

