Special Edition PS4 Gran Turismo Sport Console Releasing With The Game

Sony and Polyphony Digital have just announced a new, special edition PlayStation 4 console to celebrate the release of Gran Turismo Sport in October. The 1 TB system sports a silver faceplate with the Gran Turismo Sport logo. It also comes with a silver DualShock wireless controller with the same logo on the touchpad.

The system has been announced for the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand only, and may be the "something new" Sony teased yesterday on its European PlayStation account. You can check out the new trailer below.

The system comes with the Day One edition of Gran Turismo Sport, which gives you access to $250,000 worth of in-game credits, livery sticker packs, a chrome racing helmet, and 60 PS4 avatars. Polyphony is also releasing a standalone, limited-edition version of the bundle's controller. Additionally, the controller will be sold in a bundle with a standard copy of the game.

If you don't like the look of the silver PS4, there are even more bundles that include the standard game and a Jet Black version of the console. Here are the options.

Jet Black PS4 1 TB edition

Jet Black PS4 500GB edition

Jet Black PS4 1TB, plus extra Jet Black DualShock 4 edition

Jet Black PS4 Pro edition

The special edition console and other versions will launch on October 18, the same day Gran Turismo Sport comes out in the UK, Europe, and Australasia (it launches in North America the day before). For the latest news on Gran Turismo Sport, check out our full coverage here.