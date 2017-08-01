Special-Edition Destiny 2 PS4 Controller Revealed For Europe And Australia

Sony will release a Destiny 2-themed DualShock 4 controller and PS4 bundles focused on Bungie's shooter sequel in Europe and Australia, the company has announced.

As you can see in the images below, the white Destiny 2 DualShock 4 controller's touch pad sports the game's title and logo. The handles feature the character class logos in gold, the Destiny logo, and the number 2. The controller looks pretty neat.

As for the consoles, PlayStation will release jet black and glacier white PS4 Pro bundles that come with a disc copy of Destiny 2, the game's expansion pass, and other "premium digital content" such as a Legendary sword and emote, and a Cabal emblem. In Europe, there will also be a Destiny 2 bundle that comes with a standard PS4. Pricing was not announced for any of the consoles or the controller.

A PlayStation EU blog post says the Destiny 2 DualShock 4 will not be available in the UK, Poland, or Russia. There is no word yet on if it's coming to the US or other markets. We do know, however, that a glacier white PS4 Pro bundle that includes a matching white controller (with no special accents, however) is coming to the US this year.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC edition to come in October. The special treatment for Sony is no big surprise, as Sony and Destiny publisher Activision have a timed-exclusive marketing agreement for the game.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has announced when the game's PC beta begins, how you can get in, and its system requirements.