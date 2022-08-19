Space Leaper: Cocoon Warps Launches On Android And iOS

Damo Games hasreleased its latest RPG card mobile game, Space Leaper: Cocoon, on iOS and Android. The game has had over a million players sign up since its pre-registration in July. All players who use the code "2THEMOON" will receive 100 Diamonds and two Particle Pills.

In Space Leaper: Cocoon, players will be able to create unique teams, explore worlds, and play a variety of missions. The game takes place in 3242 when society collapsed due to a cosmic explosion that happened a decade earlier. Those who survived are now called "Leapers"; they've formed a new home and are tasked with finding cosmic shards to fix the universe. Players will begin the game in the year 2022, and a series of events will find them time-traveling to 3242.

Space Leaper: Cocoon is a free-to-play mobile game published by Damo Games and is available now for iOS and Android on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For more mobile gaming news, check out these stories: