Space Jam: A New Legacy Gets Colorful Mismatched Nike Shoes And Xbox Controller Combo

Space Jam: A New Legacy combines the worlds of the NBA with the Looney Tunes, and if you were expecting official merchandise to have a zany flair then you'll likely appreciate what Xbox and Nike have collaborated on. The Xbox wireless controller and sneaker bundle features a Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote theme that is inspired by the endless chase of Carnovirous Vulgaris toward Accelerati Incredibilus.

What that means is that the Xbox controller looks like it's covered in animation cells from a classic Road Runner cartoon, while the Nike LeBron 18 Lows will emulate that colorful design in a way that might make pedantic sneaker fans faint with shock.

According to Nike senior designer of footwear Jason Petrie on Xbox Wire, the left shoe represents Wile E. in earth tones with a Nike logo that looks like an ACME-branded trap, while the right shoe features Road Runner with blue and yellow tones that covers the Nike logo in dust clouds.

Space Jam Nike sneakers and Xbox controller combo

The Xbox controller is meant to tie the entire theme together and complete the story, with memorable phrases etched on the side. The combo will be available through the Nike SNKRS app in the US on July 15, although you'll most likely need to move as fast as the Road Runner to secure a sale given how popular the sneaker market is. This is just one of several Space Jam promotions on the way ahead of the film's release on July 16 in theaters and HBO Max.

A retro-style beat-'em-up is exclusively available on Xbox Game Pass from today and will be released as a free-to-play game in two weeks, while a trio of special edition controllers will also be available.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, and Terance Nance. The film's cast includes LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya.

