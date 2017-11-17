South Park: The Fractured But Whole Black Friday 2017 Ad Deals: All The Sales For PS4 And Xbox One

Black Friday 2017 is almost here. Lots and lots of games are on sale this year, including new releases. Ubisoft's South Park: The Fractured But Whole is among them, with a handful of big retailers offering the game's PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on the cheap.

It looks like Walmart has the best deal this year, offering the game for only $29 on Black Friday. Target has it for $30, while Best Buy will sell the turn-based game for $35 and Toys R Us and GameStop for $40. Given that the game only just came out in October, those are some pretty sweet deals.

Like its predecessor, The Stick of Truth, Fractured but Whole puts players in the role of the New Kid, who moves into South Park and joins a superhero team with Cartman and other South Park mainstays. GameSpot's Fractured But Whole review scored the game an 8/10. Reviewer Miguel Concepcion said, "It's an accomplishment that this game will wholly entertain devoted fans while delivering a heap of jokes that won't fly over the heads of casual viewers."

For lots more on Fractured But Whole, check out GameSpot's feature, "How South Park Blurs The Lines Between Video Game And TV." You can download a free trial now.

You can check out a complete list of South Park: The Fractured But Whole deals for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One below. We'll continue to update this as more Black Friday ads are revealed. You can also check out all of our other Black Friday coverage through the links at the bottom of this post.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Black Friday Deals

$29 (GameStop)

$30 (Target)

$35 (Best Buy)

$40 (Toys R Us/GameStop)

