South Park: Fractured But Whole PC Required And Recommended Specs Announced

It's felt like an incredibly long wait for the next South Park RPG, but its release draws near. With about only two months to go, Ubisoft has shared the type of hardware you'll need--as well as what you'll want--in order to play The Fractured But Whole on PC.

As you might expect for a game that is meant to resemble South Park, the system requirements aren't extremely demanding. They are notably above those of the previous game, The Stick of Truth, for which you could get away with running Windows XP and having only 2 GB of RAM, which now sounds downright quaint.

The Fractured But Whole calls for only an i5 2400 or FX 4320, GTX 560Ti or HD 7850, and 6 GB of RAM. Keep in mind, however, that Ubisoft cites this as the baseline to run the game at 60 FPS but only at 720p resolution with low video presets and without V-Sync. That's likely a less than ideal experience, especially if you're in the majority of users who have a higher resolution monitor.

Ubisoft also provided its recommended specs: an i5-4690K or FX-8350, GTX 670 or R9 280X, and 8 GB of RAM. The publisher states this should be sufficient to run the game at 1080p and 60 FPS with high presets but, again, no V-Sync.

The Fractured But Whole launches for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on October 17. Unlike the previous game, which was developed by Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian Entertainment, it's developed by Ubisoft San Francisco. Ubisoft also has another South Park game, Phone Destroyer, in the works for mobile devices.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Minimum Specs

Resolution: 720p @~60FPS

Video Preset: Low

V-Sync: Off

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400 | AMD FX 4320 or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460 2GB VRAM or above | See supported list below

RAM: 6 GB

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Recommended Specs

Resolution: 1080p @~60FPS

Video Preset: High

V-Sync: Off

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470 2 GB VRAM or above | See supported list below

RAM: 8 GB

Supported Nvidia cards at time of release

GeForce GTX500 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX 560Ti or better | (recommended) none

GeForce GTX600 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX 650 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX 670 or better

GeForce GTX700 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX 750 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX 760 or better

GeForce GTX900 series: (minimum) GeForce GTX 950 or better | (recommended) GeForce GTX 960 or better

GeForce GTX1000 series: (minimum) any GeForce GTX 10 card | (recommended) GeForce GTX 1050Ti or better

Supported AMD cards at time of release