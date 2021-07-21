SoulCalibur VI Reaches Two Million Sales Milestone

Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that worldwide sales for SoulCalibur VI have now reached two million copies in total since the game originally launched on October 19, 2018.

Like many fighting games of the modern era, SoulCalibur VI's sales were augmented by the release of additional characters and levels through downloadable content, with characters such as Hwang and Setsuka being added to the roster. Players could also create their own warriors through the game's extensive character creation mode, which often resulted in some hilarious and disturbing creatures appearing in online matches.

Transcending history as #SOULCALIBURVI has reached 2 million copies sold!

Thank you to all of our fans for your continued support and may your soul still burn! pic.twitter.com/mXUkfXZH60 — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) July 21, 2021

SoulCalibur VI was also available on Xbox Game Pass for a time, eventually leaving the subscription service on July 1 this year.

Compared to previous games in the series, SoulCalibur VI did better number than its predecessor SoulCalibur V, which had shipped 1.38 million units as of June 30, 2012, although SoulCalibur IV still stands as one of the best-selling games in the series with 2.32 million units sold.

"Like all the best titles in the genre, it has a low barrier to entry and high skill ceiling," critic Tamoor Hussain said in his SoulCalibur VI review. "For those looking to get in a few games with friends it's welcoming and immediately enjoyable. For those committed to ploughing the depths of its systems to get tournament ready, it has plenty to unpack and understand. Better still, those that want to play alone will find SoulCalibur VI has some of the most substantial single-player content in any fighting game today."