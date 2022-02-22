Soul Hackers 2, New Megami Tensei Game, Releases This Summer

Soul Hackers 2, an unexpected addition to the Megami Tensei universe, has been announced by Atlus. It will release on August 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Notably, Soul Hackers 2 will not be released on Nintendo Switch. A rather odd development, since Atlus released Shin Megami Tensei V exclusively on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Soul Hackers was originally released in 1997 for Sega Saturn in Japan and made its way to North America in 2012 on the Nintendo 3DS. It's part of the larger Megami Tensei lineage and is the second game in the Demon Summoners series.

In the Soul Hackers 2 trailer, two characters--Ringo and Figue--awaken in order to prevent the destruction of the world by "The Great One." The game features a new storyline and roster of characters, so it's not necessary to have played its predecessor.

If you want to grab Soul Hackers for the 3DS, you should do it soon. The Nintendo 3DS and the Wii U eShop stores will close down in 2023, a controversial decision that will leave many digital-only games for these platforms stranded.