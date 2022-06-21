Sorry, Mirror's Edges Fans--Battlefield Studio DICE Is Focusing Only On 2042 Right Now

Battlefield developer DICE is now "only focusing on Battlefield 2042" and not any other franchises, according to the studio's new GM, Rebecka Coutaz. Asked if DICE's Mirror's Edge series is on the backburner right now, Coutaz told GI.biz, "Totally."

"We are only focusing on Battlefield 2042. There is no time for anything else and this is what we want to do. In three years, we want to be the first-person shooter powerhouse that DICE deserves to be, and that is what we're going for," Coutaz said.

DICE's Mirror's Edge series, a parkour-action franchise, debuted in 2008. The sequel, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, launched in 2016. DICE is also known for the Star Wars: Battlefront series, the latest release of which, Battlefront II, came out in 2017.

DICE's Battlefront series sold 33 million copies across two games, but EA and DICE are said to have never planned a third game.

Battlefield 2042 launched in November 2021, but it struggled at launch. EA and DICE remain committed to the game and the series overall, and Coutaz said she hopes the team can be "really proud" of the game in time.

"That is what they are chasing and they have their heart and the passion there. We want to be really, really proud of DICE. We want DICE to be the number one spot for first-person shooter games in Europe, and one of the powerhouses in the world. It's a fabulous team. We're going to make magic together," she said.

In addition to DICE, EA's Ripple Effect studio in Los Angeles and Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto's new team in Seattle are working on the Battlefield series. Former Call of Duty bosses Vince Zampella and Byron Beede are heading up development on the Battlefield series overall for EA going forward.

As for Battlefield 2042's immediate future, Coutaz said DICE has received "good feedback" about the recent launch of Season 1: Zero Hour.

"The players are enjoying our map and the content that we have provided, so it's a win for us and it makes us feel better. The team is here to make Battlefield, and they're passionate about Battlefield. We have many Battlefield veterans. So it's important for us to improve Battlefield 2042 and the experience that we can provide to our players. We owe them that," she said.

While Battlefield 2042 might not have reached EA's sales targets, the game finished 2021 as the fifth best-selling game of the year in the US.