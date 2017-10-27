Soon You'll Be Able To Gift Digital Games On Xbox One

Soon you'll be able to not only buy digital games for yourself, but also for your friends on Xbox One. Aside from the slick new avatars that are supposed to come this fall, the next big feature on Xbox One is gifting games from the store.

Xbox VP Mike Ybarra announced the forthcoming feature via Twitter today, noting it will be available to Xbox Insider members in Preview at some point today. As for the rest of us, all we know is that it will come "soon."

The process seems fairly straightforward. Go to the Store tab as usual, click on "Buy as Gift," choose a friend to send it to, and like magic, a code for the game you've purchased for them will pop up in their Xbox messages.

Gifting digital titles isn't a new idea. This sort of feature has already be available on PC platforms like Steam and Origin for some time. But what's interesting is that it's never been available for Xbox or PlayStation. Only time will tell if the Nintendo Switch will jump on board with this as well.

While we still don't have a public launch date on the gifting feature, we can only hope it comes in time for the holidays. There are few better ways to surprise the gamer in your life, while simultaneously avoiding lines and shipping fees. For more Xbox news, make sure to check out the latest system update and the 13 original Xbox titles now available for backwards compatibility.