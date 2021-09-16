Sony's Wipeout Is Coming Back, But As A Card-Based Mobile Racer

A new Wipeout game is finally coming out next year, but it won't be headed to its usual PlayStation home. Instead, the latest entry in the anti-gravity racing series is on its way to mobile devices, as publisher Rogue Games has announced Wipeout Rush for Android and iOS devices. Due for release in the early part of 2022, Wipeout Rush has its own single-player campaign, 60 ships from the original games, and a comic book-influenced approach to storytelling.

There's also a new system for how you'll speed through the game's 12 championship cup races, as Wipeout Rush is described as a "card-based racing" game.

"We hope fans will come to it with an open mind because--although different--we're proud to bring the Wipeout franchise back into focus with a fresh take on the formula," Rogue Games CEO Matt Casamassina said to IGN regarding possible skepticism from fans. "And we've poured a lot of love into the presentation, which includes loads of iconic ships and tracks, a new comic book-inspired narrative, a fitting electronica soundtrack, and gorgeous visuals that run at 60 frames per second on modern hardware."

The soundtrack that Casamassina mentioned was produced by veteran Sony composer Alastair Lyndsay for the mobile game. The last time Wipeout received a big release was in 2017's Wipeout Omega Collection on PS4, whichremastered Wipeout HD, its Fury expansion, and Wipeout 2048. The first Wipeout game to not be developed by Studio Liverpool, the Omega Collection was well-received upon release and even received a free PSVR update in 2018.

Fans have been clamoring for a new take on the franchise since then, and even though the mobile spin-off might sound like an odd direction to take Wipeout in, the very lucrative potential of that market might explain why a PS5 version of Wipeout hasn't been announced yet.

This isn't the first time that Sony has brought one of its exclusive IPs into the mobile space, as its PlayStation Mobile division has been responsible for games such as Run Sackboy! Run! and Uncharted: Fortune Hunter.