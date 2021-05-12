The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Sony's PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Hundreds of PS4, PS5 Games
Two PlayStation Store slashes the prices of PS4 and PS5 games like Little Nightmares 2.
Sony is hosting a massive sale on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games as part of its Extended Play deal that runs until May 26. You can get discounts on hundreds of PlayStation games from Celeste to Destiny 2 and beyond.
There are two separate sales running on the PlayStation Store right now. The first is the Extended Play sale, where players can save up to 70% on various PS4 and PS5 titles. The second sale brings a selection of older PlayStation games, such as Infamous: Second Son, down to just $15.
One title to call out is Tarsier Studios' Little Nightmare 2. Until May 19, the critically acclaimed puzzle-platformer is $24. Those looking for the Deluxe Edition, which features The Nome's Attic DLC and more in-game goodies, costs $30. Both of these include the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.
Games aren't the only things on sale. Both the extended play and $15 sales feature various pieces of downloaded content at a discount. This includes season passes for titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Mortal Kombat 11.
Below is a roundup of what we think are some of the best deals currently available during the extended play sale on the PlayStation Store. Other retailers like eBay and Best Buy are also holding sales on PlayStation titles.
Best Deals on the PlayStation Store
- Afterparty -- $12 (
$20)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light -- $26.79 (
$40)
- Celeste -- $6 (
$20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time -- $39 (
$60)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion -- $9 (
$30)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Pass 2 -- $12.49 (
$25)
- Enter the Gungeon -- $7.49 (
$15)
- Little Nightmares -- $5 (
$20)
- Little Nightmares 2 -- $24 (
$30)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion -- $16 (
$40)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe -- $37.49 (
$50)
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass -- $15 (
$30)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe Edition -- $14 (
$70)
- Shadow Warrior 2 -- $10 (
$40)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition -- $4.49 (
$30)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 -- $40 (
$50)
- Void Bastards -- $15 (
$30)
