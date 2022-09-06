Sony's PlayStation Hardware Chief Retiring After Almost Four Decades At The Company

Masayasu Ito joined Sony in 1986 before moving over to PlayStation in 2008, and later oversaw the PS4 and PS5.

By on

Comments

Sony's PlayStation hardware chief Masayasu Ito is leaving the company after almost four decades at the company.

Announced in a press release, the 60-year-old Ito, engineering lead of both the PS4 and PS5, is retiring on October 1, and is set to be replaced by Lin Tao. Under Ito's leadership, the PS4 reached a monumentally large 117.2 million lifetime units sold, cementing it as one of the most successful consoles ever made. According to Bloomberg, Ito's reason for retiring is due to reaching retirement age.

Click To Unmute
  1. NBA 2K23 Everything To Know
  2. Splatoon 3 - Everything To Know
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveal Planned Amid Expansion Rumors | GameSpot News
  4. Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
  5. Firearms Expert Reacts To Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Guns
  6. Destiny 2: Season of the Plunder Xur Location September 2, 2022
  7. GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase - What to Expect
  8. New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Gameplay Reveal
  9. New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Character Trailer
  10. Katana ZERO DLC - HD Official Gameplay Footage
  11. River City Girls 2 - Villains Trailer
  12. I Heart Dark Souls Extended

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Road to PS5

Ito has been with Sony since 1986, and later moved to the PlayStation in 2008 where he oversaw PlayStation hardware engineering. Not only was Ito the lead on the PS4 and the PS5, but he also oversaw the PSVR.

Like its predecessor the PS5 has continued to sell well, though global parts shortages have hampered what the sales potentially could have been, making the console notorious for its elusivity.

Ito wrote a blog post shared on the PlayStation Blog in 2020 where he discussed some of the challenges of developing the console throughout the pandemic, making a note of the chip shortages.

Late last month Sony announced that it would be increasing the cost of the PS5 in numerous regions, though the US isn't one of them.

The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Exclusive Games, DualSense, And More
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)