Sony's Jim Ryan Confirms Nixxes Is Bringing PlayStation Games To PC

Following the acquisition earlier this month, Sony president and CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that the Netherlands-based studio Nixxes Software is working on porting PlayStation games to PC, according to a translation by VGC.

Ryan said in a Famitsu interview published on July 28 that PlayStation is "happy to be in the early stages of bringing our IP to the PC, and look forward to working with Nixxes to help us do that." Nixxes is known for porting games to PC and has worked on big-name titles like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Marvel's Avengers.

Sony scooped up Nixxes earlier this month following its acquisition of Helsinki-based developer Housemarque at the end of June. While the buyout amount remains undisclosed, PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst praised Nixxes for its "deep technical expertise and vast experience."

Nixxes joins "PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group to provide high-quality in-house technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios," Sony said in a press release announcing the buyout.

After PlayStation dropped Horizon Zero Dawn on PC last year, Sony said more of its games could make their way to the platform. In fact, Days Gone hit PC on May 18. God of War is streamable on PC for those with an active PS Now membership. (It's worth noting that God of War on PC is not a port and has not been confirmed as part of these efforts.) And documentation discovered in May found that Uncharted 4: A Thief's End may be the next PlayStation exclusive to launch on PC in the future.

PlayStation did clarify, however, that it wouldn't release it's games on PC right at launch. Meanwhile, Xbox has become more aggressive with its efforts in bringing games to PC in addition to consoles.