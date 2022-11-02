Sony's God Of War Ad For Japan Is Incredibly Weird

God of War Raganarok's media campaign in the West has emphasized the game's epic storyline and brutal action, but over in Japan, Sony is taking a more bizarre approach to hyping up the return of Kratos. In a new video posted on Sony's PlayStation Japan YouTube channel, presenter Hiromichi Sato sings the praises of the upcoming game. Quite literally and cheerfully.

The description for the video doesn't offer any answers, only more questions as to why Sony Japan chose to go with an advertising approach that makes Kratos look like he's ready to guest star on an episode of Sesame Street, which is pretty much a million-dollar idea waiting to happen.

"Mr. Sato, wearing a polo shirt and wearing a "old man" style, appeared in a studio set in the style of a children's program," a rough Google translation for the video reads. "Together with two macho dancers, he sings 'Goddo Obu Woragnaroku no Uta.' Contrary to the bright atmosphere of the song, Mr. Sato's fresh appearance, which throws an axe and swings a sword, is a must-see. Please pay attention to the magnificent game footage that is inserted in the middle of the dance and Mr. Sato's surprised expression at the enemy approaching from behind."

We don't need sleep, we need answers. God of War Ragnarok officially launches on November 9 for PS5 and PS4, and not to be outdone, Sony's western branch rolled out a short video starring LeBron James, John Travolta, and Ben Stiller in Kratos cosplay as they discussed the 2018 game and its sequel with their kids. For a more regular highlight reel before God of War Ragnarok arrives, you can check out its official launch trailer and a deep dive into how the combat has been refined for the sequel.