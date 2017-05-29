Sony's E3 2017 Briefing Will Be Shown In Movie Theatres And Tickets Are Free
E3 is coming up soon, and you can watch Sony's show in a theatre.
E3 2017 is right around the corner. Now, Sony has announced another way that fans can watch the company's briefing on Monday, June 12: from a movie theatre.
On that evening, more than 85 movie theatres across the United States, Canada, and Latin America will broadcast the show, marking the third year that Sony has done this.
Everyone who attends gets an "exclusive poster" and the #76 card from the PlayStation Collectable Card series. Sony says the poster and card won't be offered anywhere else. Additionally, all attendees get a "digital gift basket chock-full of goodies from PlayStation Store." You can see images of the poster and the card in the gallery above.
In the United States and Canada, tickets are free and can be claimed at this website playstation.com/E3experience beginning on May 30 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Tickets do not guarantee entry to the show, as seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ticketing details for Latin America will be announced soon on the Brazilian PlayStation Blog.
Sony's E3 2017 briefing takes place on Monday, June 12, starting at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on E3 in the days ahead.
