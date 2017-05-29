Sony's E3 2017 Briefing Will Be Shown In Movie Theatres And Tickets Are Free

E3 is coming up soon, and you can watch Sony's show in a theatre.

E3 2017 is right around the corner. Now, Sony has announced another way that fans can watch the company's briefing on Monday, June 12: from a movie theatre.

On that evening, more than 85 movie theatres across the United States, Canada, and Latin America will broadcast the show, marking the third year that Sony has done this.

Everyone who attends gets an "exclusive poster" and the #76 card from the PlayStation Collectable Card series. Sony says the poster and card won't be offered anywhere else. Additionally, all attendees get a "digital gift basket chock-full of goodies from PlayStation Store." You can see images of the poster and the card in the gallery above.

In the United States and Canada, tickets are free and can be claimed at this website playstation.com/E3experience beginning on May 30 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Tickets do not guarantee entry to the show, as seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ticketing details for Latin America will be announced soon on the Brazilian PlayStation Blog.

Sony's E3 2017 briefing takes place on Monday, June 12, starting at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest on E3 in the days ahead.

Participating E3 Experience 2017 US, Canada Theatres:

Theater NameCityState / Province
Anchorage 16AnchorageAK
Trussville Stadium 16BirminghamAL
Mobile Stadium 18MobileAL
Tinseltown BentonBentonAR
Surprise 14SurpriseAZ
Century Park Place 20TucsonAZ
Daly City 20Daly CityCA
Century City 15Los AngelesCA
LA Live 14Los AngelesCA
Century 20 Downtown Redwood CityRedwood CityCA
Mission Valley 20San DiegoCA
Van Ness 14San FranciscoCA
Denver Pavilions 15DenverCO
Meadows 12Lone TreeCO
Bloomfield 8BloomfieldCT
Gallery Place 14WashingtonDC
Brandywine Town Center 16WilmingtonDE
Avenues 20JacksonvilleFL
Waterford Lakes 20OrlandoFL
Sunset Place 24South MiamiFL
Sawgrass 23SunriseFL
Hollywood 24 @ N I-85ChambleeGA
Dole Cannery Stadium 18HonoluluHI
Davenport 53 IMAXDavenportIA
Boise Stadium 22BoiseID
River East 21ChicagoIL
Galaxy 14IndianapolisIN
Hollywood Stadium 14 TopekaTopekaKS
Tinseltown LouisvilleLouisvilleKY
Elmwood Palace 20ElmwoodLA
Fenway Stadium 13BostonMA
Solomon Pond 15MarlboroughMA
Rockville Center 13RockvilleMD
Brunswick 10BrunswickME
Lansing Mall 12LansingMI
Brooklyn Center 20MinneapolisMN
Kansas City 18 CinemasKansas CityMO
Gallatin Valley Cinemas 11BozemanMT
Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22CharlotteNC
North Hills Stadium 14RaleighNC
Oakview Plaza 24OmahaNE
Fox Run Stadium 15NewingtonNH
Hamilton 24HamiltonNJ
Seacourt 10Toms RiverNJ
Century 14 Downtown AlbuquerqueAlbuquerqueNM
Village Square 18Las VegasNV
Union Square 14New YorkNY
E-Walk 42nd Street 13New YorkNY
Transit Center 18 plus IMAXWilliamsvilleNY
Georgesville Square 16ColumbusOH
Milford 16MilfordOH
Tinseltown USA Oklahoma CityOklahoma CityOK
Lloyd Center 10 CinemaPortlandOR
Riverview Plaza 17PhiladelphiaPA
Cinemark 17 Pittsburgh Mills plus IMAXTarentumPA
Sandhill Stadium Cinema 16ColumbiaSC
Sioux Falls Stadium 14Sioux FallsSD
Opry Mills 20 plus IMAXNashvilleTN
Metropolitan Stadium 14AustinTX
Northpark Center 15DallasTX
Houston Marq’e Stadium 23HoustonTX
Cielo Vista 18San AntonioTX
Salt Lake City 16Salt Lake CityUT
Westchester Common 16MidlothianVA
Lynnhaven 18Virginia BeachVA
Lincoln Square CinemasBellevueWA
Pacific Place 11SeattleWA
Renaissance CinemaSturtevantWI
Morgantown Stadium 12MorgantownWV
Fox Theater 6LaramieWY
Scotiabank Theatre ChinookCalgaryAlberta
Cineplex Cinemas MetropolisBurnabyBritish Columbia
Scotiabank Theatre WinnipegWinnipegManitoba
Scotiabank Theatre TorontoTorontoOntario
Cinéma Banque Scotia MontréalMontréalQuebec
