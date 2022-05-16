Sony Unveils Partial List Of Games For Revamped PlayStation Plus
PS Plus will feature a small selection of classic games and plenty of modern titles to play when it relaunches next month.
Sony has confirmed a list of games that will be available as part of its overhauled PS Plus subscription service, which includes a selection of PS4 and PS5 titles for the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Several games from PlayStation Studios--Marvel's Spider-Man, Returnal, and Demon's Souls--will be made available in the new Game Catalog alongside third-party titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11.
Classic games from the original PlayStation and PlayStation Portable will also be made available through a smaller library, which also includes a mix of first and third-party games. Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, and Wild Arms 3 are just some of the games joining the list, alongside Tekken 2 and several more. Sony says that the classic games will come with a new user interface, menus, and quality-of-life features that allow a user to rewind gameplay and save their progress at any point.
Players who have previously purchased the digital versions of these classic games won't have to buy them again or sign up to PS Plus to access them on PS4 or PS5. "When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title," Sony said in a blog post. "Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase."
Sony also included a partial list of which PS3 games will be available through streaming and upcoming game trials. PS Plus Essential, which is essentially the same as the current PS Plus, will still continue to offer two free games as part of the subscription every month, but the PS Plus Extra and Premium users will be able to access additional games in the middle of the month according to Sony. The number of games refreshed will vary per month.
For more information on how PlayStation Plus is changing next month, check out our PS Plus guide.
PS4 And PS5 Game Catalog -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation
- Bloodborne
- Concrete Genie
- Days Gone
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Everybody’s Golf
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- God of War
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Infamous First Light
- Infamous Second Son
- Knack
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- WipEout Omega Collection
Third Party-Partners
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Celeste
- Cities: Skylines
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Cells
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Hollow Knight
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NBA 2K22
- Outer Wilds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil
- Soulcalibur VI
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
Classic Games Catalog
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Syphon Filter
- Super Stardust Portable
Third Party Partners
- Mr. Driller
- Tekken 2
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
Classic Games Catalog - Remasters
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
Third Party Partners
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
Original PS3 Games (via streaming)
PlayStation Studios
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- echochrome
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Ico
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
Third Party Partners
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Lost Planet 2
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Time-Limited Game Trials
PlayStation Studios
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Horizon Forbidden West
Third Party Partners
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Farming Simulator 22
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
- WWE 2K22
