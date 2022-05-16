Sony Unveils Partial List Of Games For Revamped PlayStation Plus

PS Plus will feature a small selection of classic games and plenty of modern titles to play when it relaunches next month.

By on

2 Comments

Sony has confirmed a list of games that will be available as part of its overhauled PS Plus subscription service, which includes a selection of PS4 and PS5 titles for the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Several games from PlayStation Studios--Marvel's Spider-Man, Returnal, and Demon's Souls--will be made available in the new Game Catalog alongside third-party titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11.

Classic games from the original PlayStation and PlayStation Portable will also be made available through a smaller library, which also includes a mix of first and third-party games. Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, and Wild Arms 3 are just some of the games joining the list, alongside Tekken 2 and several more. Sony says that the classic games will come with a new user interface, menus, and quality-of-life features that allow a user to rewind gameplay and save their progress at any point.

Click To Unmute
  1. BOTW's Most Anime Combat Of 2022 Explained
  2. Sword Master Reacts to MORE Elden Ring Weapons
  3. Alleged Silent Hill Screenshot Leak Explained | GameSpot News
  4. "We're Machine Gun Heavy" - Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Squad’s Guns
  5. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - Jenny Gameplay Showcase
  6. Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery - Cinematic Trailer
  7. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  8. Top Gun: Maverick Stars on Who Sick During Flight Training
  9. GROOVY! | Evil Dead: The Game Livestream
  10. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong | Leysha Character Spotlight
  11. PUBG - Survivor Pass : GALAXY SQUAD
  12. Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery - Gameplay Trailer - New Mechanics Feature

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PS Plus Vs Xbox Game Pass: Price, Features & Games Differences

Players who have previously purchased the digital versions of these classic games won't have to buy them again or sign up to PS Plus to access them on PS4 or PS5. "When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title," Sony said in a blog post. "Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase."

Sony also included a partial list of which PS3 games will be available through streaming and upcoming game trials. PS Plus Essential, which is essentially the same as the current PS Plus, will still continue to offer two free games as part of the subscription every month, but the PS Plus Extra and Premium users will be able to access additional games in the middle of the month according to Sony. The number of games refreshed will vary per month.

For more information on how PlayStation Plus is changing next month, check out our PS Plus guide.

PS4 And PS5 Game Catalog -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium

PlayStation Studios

  • Alienation
  • Bloodborne
  • Concrete Genie
  • Days Gone
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Everybody’s Golf
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • God of War
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Infamous First Light
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Knack
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Matterfall
  • MediEvil
  • Patapon Remastered
  • Patapon 2 Remastered
  • Resogun
  • Returnal
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • Until Dawn
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • WipEout Omega Collection

Third Party-Partners

  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Celeste
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Dead Cells
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Hollow Knight
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • NBA 2K22
  • Outer Wilds
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Resident Evil
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Crew 2

Classic Games Catalog

PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape
  • Hot Shots Golf
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Syphon Filter
  • Super Stardust Portable

Third Party Partners

  • Mr. Driller
  • Tekken 2
  • Worms World Party
  • Worms Armageddon

Classic Games Catalog - Remasters

PlayStation Studios

  • Ape Escape 2
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Cloud 2
  • FantaVision
  • Hot Shots Tennis
  • Jak II
  • Jak 3
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Siren
  • Wild Arms 3

Third Party Partners

  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Bioshock Remastered
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection

Original PS3 Games (via streaming)

PlayStation Studios

  • Crash Commando
  • Demon’s Souls
  • echochrome
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
  • Ico
  • Infamous
  • Infamous 2
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse
  • MotorStorm RC
  • Puppeteer
  • rain
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
  • Resistance 3
  • Super Stardust HD
  • Tokyo Jungle
  • When Vikings Attack

Third Party Partners

  • Asura’s Wrath
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
  • F.E.A.R.
  • Lost Planet 2
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Time-Limited Game Trials

PlayStation Studios

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Third Party Partners

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderland
  • WWE 2K22
Best PS5 Games In 2022: Horizon Forbidden West And Elden Ring Join The List
See More

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 3
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)