Sony Unveils Partial List Of Games For Revamped PlayStation Plus

Sony has confirmed a list of games that will be available as part of its overhauled PS Plus subscription service, which includes a selection of PS4 and PS5 titles for the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers. Several games from PlayStation Studios--Marvel's Spider-Man, Returnal, and Demon's Souls--will be made available in the new Game Catalog alongside third-party titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Mortal Kombat 11.

Classic games from the original PlayStation and PlayStation Portable will also be made available through a smaller library, which also includes a mix of first and third-party games. Ape Escape, Syphon Filter, and Wild Arms 3 are just some of the games joining the list, alongside Tekken 2 and several more. Sony says that the classic games will come with a new user interface, menus, and quality-of-life features that allow a user to rewind gameplay and save their progress at any point.

Players who have previously purchased the digital versions of these classic games won't have to buy them again or sign up to PS Plus to access them on PS4 or PS5. "When these titles are released for PS4 and PS5, players can head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost if they already own the digital version of the title," Sony said in a blog post. "Some of the titles will also be available for individual purchase."

Sony also included a partial list of which PS3 games will be available through streaming and upcoming game trials. PS Plus Essential, which is essentially the same as the current PS Plus, will still continue to offer two free games as part of the subscription every month, but the PS Plus Extra and Premium users will be able to access additional games in the middle of the month according to Sony. The number of games refreshed will vary per month.

For more information on how PlayStation Plus is changing next month, check out our PS Plus guide.

PS4 And PS5 Game Catalog -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium

PlayStation Studios

Alienation

Bloodborne

Concrete Genie

Days Gone

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Everybody’s Golf

Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut

God of War

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Infamous First Light

Infamous Second Son

Knack

LittleBigPlanet 3

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Resogun

Returnal

Shadow of the Colossus

Tearaway Unfolded

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Until Dawn

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

WipEout Omega Collection

Third Party-Partners

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Celeste

Cities: Skylines

Control: Ultimate Edition

Dead Cells

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Hollow Knight

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Mortal Kombat 11

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NBA 2K22

Outer Wilds

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil

Soulcalibur VI

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

Classic Games Catalog

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Third Party Partners

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Classic Games Catalog - Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

Third Party Partners

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Original PS3 Games (via streaming)

PlayStation Studios

Crash Commando

Demon’s Souls

echochrome

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Ico

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Third Party Partners

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Lost Planet 2

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Time-Limited Game Trials

PlayStation Studios

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Horizon Forbidden West

Third Party Partners

Cyberpunk 2077

Farming Simulator 22

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

WWE 2K22