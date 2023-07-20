Sony Unveils Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 System And DualSense Controller

Sony has revealed a new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 system bundle, which comes with a new themed DualSense controller. The system bundle, which was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, will include a digital copy of the game, along with all of the preorder bonuses.

The DualSense controller and PS5 system faceplates will be available separately, as well. Preorders for all items will go live on July 28, though quantities will be limited. Players will be able to purchase the new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 system (which will include a disc drive), faceplates, and DualSense controller through various retailers including directly from PlayStation itself.

The system is themed after the symbiote from the game.

Venom will play a large role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and as such, Insomniac Games and Sony have showcased the symbiote takeover within the system's design.

"This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2," said Insomniac Games senior art director Jacinda Chew. "It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain." The back of the system is black, indicating that the symbiote has taken over that portion of the PS5 completely.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches exclusively for PS5 on October 20, 2023.