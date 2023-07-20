Sony Unveils Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 System And DualSense Controller

Preorders begin later this month.

By on

1 Comments

Sony has revealed a new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 limited-edition PS5 system bundle, which comes with a new themed DualSense controller. The system bundle, which was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, will include a digital copy of the game, along with all of the preorder bonuses.

The DualSense controller and PS5 system faceplates will be available separately, as well. Preorders for all items will go live on July 28, though quantities will be limited. Players will be able to purchase the new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 system (which will include a disc drive), faceplates, and DualSense controller through various retailers including directly from PlayStation itself.

Click To Unmute
  1. Whisker Squadron: Survivor Launch Trailer
  2. Skull Island: Rise of Kong Coming this Fall 2023
  3. Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island - The Journey to Mêlée Island Launch Trailer
  4. OVERWATCH ANIME SHORT | GENESIS – PART THREE: REBIRTH
  5. Honkai: Star Rail EP: Samudrartha Trailer
  6. Atlas Fallen - Combat Gameplay Trailer
  7. TEKKEN 8 — Claudio Serafino Reveal & Gameplay Trailer
  8. Apex Legends Neon Network Collection Event Trailer
  9. Alan Wake 2 And The 13 Year Journey To Make It
  10. Remnant 2 Video Review
  11. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Story Trailer
  12. Risk of Rain Returns: Drifter Survivor Showcase

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Official Story Trailer

The system is themed after the symbiote from the game.
The system is themed after the symbiote from the game.

Venom will play a large role in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and as such, Insomniac Games and Sony have showcased the symbiote takeover within the system's design.

"This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2," said Insomniac Games senior art director Jacinda Chew. "It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain." The back of the system is black, indicating that the symbiote has taken over that portion of the PS5 completely.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches exclusively for PS5 on October 20, 2023.

The Biggest Game Releases Of July 2023
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)