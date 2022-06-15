Sony To Reveal PS5 Pro Controller With Removable Analog Sticks Soon, Report Says

Sony is releasing a PlayStation 5 "Pro" controller with removable analog sticks and rear paddle triggers, similar to the Xbox Elite controller, according to a report from Tom Henderson for Try Hard Guides.

The report said Sony will reveal this "genuine professional controller" in the coming weeks. Intriguingly, there is a rumor that suggests Sony will hold a briefing of some type at the end of June where it may also reveal the release date for God of War: Ragnarok.

According to Try Hard Guides, the codename for the Pro controller is "Hunt." It's reported to have removable analog sticks, trigger stops, and buttons on the back.

Henderson claims to have seen images of a prototype for the rumored controller, though no images were published in the report. That said, Henderson said the alleged Pro controller is similar in style to the existing PS5 DualShock albeit with the aforementioned updates.

The alleged new PS5 Pro controller will also have new "grips" to help users hold the controller, the report said, and these may be removable.

According to the report, Sony will reveal new hardware--but not a new console--at the end of June, though it's unclear if this rumored new controller may be part of that. GameSpot has contacted Sony for comment on this report.

Sony never released a controller like this for the PS4, even though Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller has been around for years. However, Sony did release a back button attachment for the DualShock 4. It's not mentioned in the report, but presumably the reported new PS5 Pro controller would work with PC, too, to match with Sony's big new push into the world of PC games.

In other PlayStation news, the new version of PlayStation Plus launched this week, featuring a library of 400+ games.