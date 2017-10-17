Sony To Publish Nintendo Switch And PC Games Under New Label

A division of Sony is to publish video games for, among other consoles, Switch, the company has announced. Sony Music Entertainment has launched a new publishing label called Unties, whose upcoming projects include a game, titled Tiny Metal, that's coming to Nintendo's hybrid console as well as PC and PS4.

Unties has so far revealed three more projects: one for PS4 and two listed for "PC / TBA," hinting they could come to other platforms later on. Sony Music says the label has been set up "to unearth high-quality [indie] titles … and utilize SME's vast entertainment business wisdom in order to expose them to as many consumers as possible." It went on to say it intends "to free creators from the myriad ties that bind them when it comes to publishing their games" and "make free, limitless publishing a reality."

This isn't the first time Sony has published games on non-PlayStation consoles: Sony Online Entertainment previously published games such as PlanetSide 2 and Payday: The Heist on PC. SOE, which was separate to the PlayStation brand and Sony Interactive Entertainment, was later sold off and renamed Daybreak, no longer a part of Sony.

It's interesting, then, to see Sony--albeit, again, not the PlayStation or SIE division--entering the multiplatform publishing business once more, this time on a rival company's console. For more, check out some images of Tiny Metal above or a trailer here.