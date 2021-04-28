New Pokemon Snap Review PS5 Update Neymar Jr. Fortnite Skin Fortnite Update 16.30 Games With Gold May Animal Crossing Update

Sony To "Aggressively" Invest In First-Party Games Going Forward

The PlayStation team will also continue to invest in deals with external studios.

By on

Comments

The PlayStation business is currently riding high, and Sony intends to keep the train moving by investing "aggressively" in first-party game development and other areas. In an investor call, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said PlayStation's strategy for growth in the future will be composed of continuing to partner with external teams and also investing more in first-party.

"We intend to increase development personnel and other in-house costs by approximately 20 billion yen [$183 million] year-on-year, as we further strengthen our in-house software," he said, as translated by VGC. "To enhance our software offering, we intend to continue investing in partnering with external studios, in addition to aggressively investing in our in-house studios."

Totoki specifically mentioned PlayStation's new deal with Haven Entertainment, the new studio founded by Assassin's Creed designer Jade Raymond. Sony also recently struck a deal with former Halo, Destiny, and Call of Duty developers for a new multiplayer game.

Also during the call, Totoki said Sony will attempt to "enhance the social and platform capabilities of games" overall through, among other things, its new $200 million investment in Epic Games to help create a "metaverse."

These comments from Totoki come after PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said the PS5 may have more exclusives than PS4.

Sony's PlayStation business reported massive numbers for the latest quarter, with PlayStation 5 shipments reaching 7.8 million units. Sony also disclosed that, while the PS5 continues to be sold at a loss, the PlayStation unit had its best year ever. The PS5 is now said to be outselling the Xbox Series X|S by a 2:1 margin.

The next PlayStation event is the upcoming State of Play broadcast, which takes place this Thursday, April 29.

Click To Unmute
  1. Remembering Resident Evil 7 Trailer
  2. Mortal Kombat Movie vs Game Fatalities
  3. Prescription For Sleep: Stardew Valley - Exclusive Winter (Nocture Of Ice) Remix Reveal
  4. History Of Mass Effect (Updated For 2021)
  5. 8 Minutes of Naraka Bladepoint Battle Royale Gameplay
  6. Chivalry II - Closed Beta Siege & Battle Gameplay
  7. New Pokémon Snap Video Review
  8. Lost Soul Aside - 18 Minutes Of New Gameplay (2021)
  9. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Trailer 3
  10. Monster Hunter Rise - Update Ver. 2.0 Trailer: New Elder Dragons & Apex Monsters
  11. Super Mario Party - Online Play Update Trailer
  12. Genshin Impact EP - The Divine Stone Sees the World

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Official PS5 Gameplay Trailer

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)