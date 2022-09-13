Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs

Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities.

One type of reward will be digital collectibles, which showcase some part of PlayStation history. Some of the examples shown during the State of Play include Punto from Ape Escape 2, a PlayStation 3 console, a PocketStation, Polygon Man, and more.

According to the PlayStation Blog post, the primary way to earn these collectibles will be through campaigns, offering up collectibles of varying rarity. These collectibles can be put in a digital showcase on your PSN account. Some campaigns might reward points that can be used on rewards while others might reward collectibles directly. The first campaign is called "Hit Play/1994" and will task users with launching specific games based on musical clues. Sony says the purpose of these collectibles is to commemorate specific achievements or accomplishments of PlayStation users.

PlayStation Stars will begin rolling out this month in Asia, with North America and Europe to come at a later date and will be free to sign up for. The PlayStation Blog post does not state if these digital collectibles are NFTs or not, but at this stage they appear to be simple collectibles.