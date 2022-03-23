Sony Says Single-Player Games Remain Important As It Looks To Launch 10 Live-Service Titles By 2026

Following Sony's acquisition of Haven Studios, PlayStation's Herman Hulst has spoken on the future of single-player games, despite the company's plans to launch 10 live-service games within the next few years.

In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz where Haven Studios' Jade Raymond and Hulst discussed the recent acquisition, the PlayStation head touched on Sony's plans to continue to create single-player titles, emphasizing that the company is "invested in live service games."

"Obviously we will always carry on making these single-player narrative-based games such as Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Horizon Forbidden West," Hulst said. "But you've spotted correctly that we have invested in live service games, because that's incredibly exciting for us. It allows us to build larger worlds, it allows us to create really meaningful social connections between players."

In February, Sony revealed its plans to launch 10 live-service games by March 2026, something PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan previously alluded to in January, saying the company will invest heavily in live-service games going forward.

"We have quite a few now in development or conceptualisation, so yes we are setting up capabilities internally," Hulst added. "But exactly for that reason, it is so exciting for us to welcome to the family a group of people who have a lot of experience with live-service games. To have those central capabilities that we're setting up interact with people who have been doing it for a long time... that notion that demanding customers create great capabilities, that usually holds true in game development.

"It's really exciting for our central services and technology groups. For these to be working with a world class outfit like Haven... that's great. And it is aligned with the strategy of diversifying the kinds of games we are offering to our fanbase."

Sony has been acquiring a number of studios recently, with Haven Studios being the latest to join the PlayStation family. The studio is currently developing a new AAA multiplayer "experience" for the PlayStation 5., with Jade Raymond--a former Assassin's Creed boss--confirming that the team has already made "amazing progress" on the title.

Herman Hulst has previously praised Bungie for it's success on Destiny, saying, "Many people have tried to build a successful live service, and failed. Because it's really hard," Hulst said. "So Destiny's success is very special."