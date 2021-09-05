Sony Reverses Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Upgrade Decision

Sony has announced that it is reversing its previous decision that standard and special editions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 would not be eligible for a PS5 upgrade.

Originally, those who purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla editions of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 were able to get the PS5 upgrade. Now anyone who purchases the game on PS4, regardless of which edition, can upgrade for free on PS5.

"Last year we made a commitment to deliver free upgrades for our cross-gen launch titles, which included Horizon Forbidden West," explained Sony president Jim Ryan. "While the pandemic's profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free."

Ryan also said that going forward, any new Sony-published first-party exclusive cross-generation titles will come with a $10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5. This applies to upcoming titles such as the next God of War and Gran Turismo 7.

Both digital and physical copies will be eligible for the $10 digital upgrade. If you have the PS4 version of the game on disc, then you will need a PS5 console with the disc drive in order to upgrade to the digital PS5 version.

Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.