Sony Reveals The First Quantum Dot OLED 4K TV

Sony has announced a slew of new TVs for 2022 at CES 2022, including the first Quantum Dot OLED panel to hit the market.

Quantum Dot OLED panels are potentially a big step forward for traditional OLED panels, using a blue light panel that is fed through a Quantum Dot layer to produce its colors. This differs from OLED panels made by LG Display, all of which use a mixture of blue and yellow light that is first filtered into white light before being converted into standard RGB.

Sony's Bravia XR A95K QD-OLED TV

The benefit of Quantum Dot OLEDs, in theory, is the potential for a much brighter image with the added benefit of the more vivid colors that Quantum Dot layers provide. Brightness has been a weak point for LG Display's OLED panels, with each new iteration specifically targeting new ways to increase it. Despite efforts, it's still far off Quantum Dot display made by Samsung, who will also be producing the panel that Sony is using in its new flagship Bravia XR A95K TV.

The TV will ship in 55 and 65-inch sizes, with 4K support and all of the important HDMI 2.1 features. These include auto low-latency mode, 120Hz support, and variable refresh rate, which will ship with the TV on day one.

Pricing for this new flagship and a specific release date will be shared in the coming months.