Sony Reveals Beautfiul New PS4 Game Oure, And It's Out Right Now

As tons of big-name games get new trailers and release dates at Paris Games Week, Sony took the time to unveil a beautiful fantasy-adventure game. Entitled Oure, the game was not just revealed today--it's also out now on PS4.

In Oure, you play as a child who can transform into a dragon, flying and exploring. You've been born with these powers, and your parents have cast you from the earth's surface to the "land above the skies." The story revolves around Titans, who have important jobs in the world around you but have stopped doing them. Your mission is to figure out why and fix it, using abilities in both your human and dragon forms to amass magical power and solve strange mysteries.

The first thing you're bound to notice is the art style and soundtrack, which are reminiscent of other atmospheric adventure games like Journey and Abzu. The game is non-violent, focused on puzzle-solving and hunting down artifacts.

Oure is out now on PlayStation 4 and costs $20 on the PlayStation Store. It was one of many games announced today at the PlayStation Live event, and for all of today's top news you can check out GameSpot's full roundup from Paris Games Week.