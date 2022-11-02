Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games

PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.

Beyond these launch games, Sony has a few other big PSVR 2 games lined up for an eventual release. Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 are all coming to the system in the future, and if you're pondering grabbing it for yourself, you can read GameSpot's feature on everything you need to know about PSVR 2.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Described as a fast-paced rollercoaster action-horror-shooter by developer Supermassive Games, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR pits players against terrifying vampires and and distorted apparitions summoned by demonic incarnations of persecuted from 17th-century New England. There's also a serial killer out for blood, a few mysteries to solve, and multiple paths to navigate in this game where'll you choose your own nightmares.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

First-person shooter Crossfire is headed into VR territory, and for its debut on PSVR 2, you'll be able to fight a seemingly endless enemy force with high-level artificial intelligence.

The Light Brigade

As the last line of defense against the darkness in a ruined world, you'll need to strategically navigate through dense forests, frozen mountains, and forgotten graveyards while wielding bullets and light magic against deadly forces lurking in the dark.

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

A VR adaptation of the urban management game, the extra horsepower of the PS5 console means that your metropolitan dreams will be more detailed than ever before as you go from small town to city capital.

Cosmonious High

From the creators of Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, Cosmonious High is a single-player alien adventure where players take on the role of a Prismi. The Prismi is an alien who crashes inside of a school and has to use their powers to adapt to their environment, developer Owlchemy Labs says that it has used every feature of PSVR 2 to create an immersive world that you can see, feel, and hear.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Mr. Peterson is back for another creepy adventure, and this time, you and your team will need to learn unique abilities to solve puzzles, uncover mysteries, and make it out of the homicidal neighbor's house in one living piece.

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Welcome, to Jurassic World on PSVR 2! This version of the Aftermath games reworks both parts into one complete collection, and features numerous graphical upgrades. There's also the use of the unique PSVR 2 features to give you a sense of just how big some of the prehistoric beasts were. More details on the project will be revealed later, according to developer Coatsink.

Pistol Whip VR

For an energetic blast of fun, you can try out Pistol Whip VR when it arrives next year on PSVR 2. The original game is an action-rhythm experience that combines bullets and dynamic tricks, so get ready to blast, duck, and dodge through enemies while feeling like an untouchable straight-to-DVD action hero.

Zenith: The Last City

Developer Ramen VR is promising a different Zenith experience for PSVR 2, with this edition packing in hundreds of hours of new content, massive graphical updates, and new systems to experiment with as you explore the open world of this creature-catching game.

After The Fall

A co-op shooter set in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles, you can choose to venture solo into a dangerous world or team up with up to three other players. The big draw here is the gunplay, which feels more realistic than ever before thanks to the haptic feedback features of PSVR 2 according to developer Vertigo Games.

Tentacular

A VR game about a gigantic but good-hearted tentacled beast trying to figure out its place in the world, expect a physics-based adventure with plenty of charm, humor, and head-scratching puzzles.