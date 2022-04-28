Sony Reportedly Blocking Subscription Stacking Of PS Plus And PS Now Ahead Of Service Revamp

Sony has reportedly disabled PlayStation Plus pre-paid code redemption for existing subscribers ahead of the transition to the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus in June.

As reported by Eurogamer and PushSquare, some users are unable to redeem their prepaid PS Plus and PS Now subscription cards, presumably to stop users from locking in the new tiers of PS Plus at a cheaper price. In the FAQ for the new PS Plus, PlayStation states that users who are subscribed to both PS Plus and PS Now will be switched over to the highest tier, PS Plus Premium, when the transition is made. The length of the subscription will be based on whichever subscription is longer. Since the service was announced, users have begun stacking their subscriptions in anticipation of them being converted to the new service.

Now, it seems like PlayStation is blocking users from redeeming cards and from extending their subscriptions digitally as well. GameSpot can confirm that attempting to access an already active PS Plus subscription on a PS5 console results in an error code "CE-117773-6." Attempting to extend a PS Plus subscription on the PlayStation Store website results in an error stating the item can't be added to the cart because "You've already purchased this item."

GameSpot has reached out to Sony for comment.

According to PushSquare, Sony Support is confirming that the stacking of prepaid cards has been disabled. "I have checked the voucher and your account and can conclude that as of now there is a temporarily deactivated function for PS Plus/PS Now subscriptions which does not allow for stacking of either membership on already active memberships," a Sony Support rep told the outlet via email.

Prepaid cards don't expire and codes generated for online purchases don't expire for 12 months, so these codes will be usable once the new tiers launch. However it's unclear what tier these codes will be converted into or if their duration will be prorated.