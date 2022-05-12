The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Sony Releases A New High-End Version Of Its Flagship Headphones
They'll set you back $400, but the headphones feature some impressive tech along with a new design.
Sony has revealed a new entry in its popular 1000X lineup--the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Like past installments, the headphones make up for their awkward name by offering impressive features such as noise-canceling, a new ergonomic design, and custom-tuned 30mm drivers for a premium listening experience.
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
$400
Before you can take advantage of all its fancy tech, you'll need to pair them to your devices--a task made easy with Google's new Fast Pair functionality (Bluetooth), which also helps locate the headphones if they get lost. Sony gave the WH-1000XM5 a bold redesign, with a step-less slider for easy adjustments and earcups that are wrapped in synthetic leather. Inside the earcups, you'll find four beamforming microphones for crisp voice chat and eight additional microphones to optimize noise canceling. Rounding out the headphones are 30mm drivers that have been optimized for "natural sound" that remains clear and consistent. All those premium features carry a premium price tag--the WH-1000XM5 will set you back $400.
That's a steep price for a pair of headphones, and it puts the WH-1000XM5 in direct competition with other high-end personal audio devices such as the AirPods Max and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable (and better suited for gaming), consider checking out our lists of the best gaming headsets for PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC.
But if you don't mind the price tag and are a discerning audiophile, then the WH-1000XM5 might be a worthwhile investment. Plus, you can connect them to your Nintendo Switch or mobile device for gaming. Preorders are available now, and the headphones release May 20.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- 6 Free Games Are Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2022 Revealed
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For May 2022 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- Get 10 Bizarre Steam Games For Just $5
- All The Free Games For PC, PlayStation, Xbox, And Switch Right Now
- Check Out Corsair's Impressive New Line Of Budget-Friendly Gaming Headsets
- 3 Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend, Including Civilization 6
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation