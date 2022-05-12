Sony Releases A New High-End Version Of Its Flagship Headphones

Sony has revealed a new entry in its popular 1000X lineup--the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Like past installments, the headphones make up for their awkward name by offering impressive features such as noise-canceling, a new ergonomic design, and custom-tuned 30mm drivers for a premium listening experience.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $400 Before you can take advantage of all its fancy tech, you'll need to pair them to your devices--a task made easy with Google's new Fast Pair functionality (Bluetooth), which also helps locate the headphones if they get lost. Sony gave the WH-1000XM5 a bold redesign, with a step-less slider for easy adjustments and earcups that are wrapped in synthetic leather. Inside the earcups, you'll find four beamforming microphones for crisp voice chat and eight additional microphones to optimize noise canceling. Rounding out the headphones are 30mm drivers that have been optimized for "natural sound" that remains clear and consistent. All those premium features carry a premium price tag--the WH-1000XM5 will set you back $400. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at Sony

That's a steep price for a pair of headphones, and it puts the WH-1000XM5 in direct competition with other high-end personal audio devices such as the AirPods Max and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 UC. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable (and better suited for gaming), consider checking out our lists of the best gaming headsets for PS5, Switch, Xbox, and PC.

But if you don't mind the price tag and are a discerning audiophile, then the WH-1000XM5 might be a worthwhile investment. Plus, you can connect them to your Nintendo Switch or mobile device for gaming. Preorders are available now, and the headphones release May 20.