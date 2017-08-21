Sony is teasing "something new" for PlayStation. Today, the company's European PlayStation account Tweeted, "We're gearing up for the reveal of something new," accompanied by a gif of something under wraps. Take a look at the video--which was also distributed via Facebook--below.

PlayStation's North American social channels have not referenced the tease, suggesting the pending announcement may only apply to Europe. Other than that, clues as to what Sony has up its sleeve are few and far between.

We’re getting geared up for the reveal of something new. pic.twitter.com/wIZkq5DzQE — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) August 21, 2017

The Tweet comes the day before Europe's biggest gaming convention, Gamescom, kicks off. However, the company has forgone a press conference in favor of a media briefing at Paris Games Week in October. It may also save some announcements for its own celebration, PlayStation Experience, which is being held in December.

Microsoft did hold a Gamescom conference, during which it unveiled the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition and revealed details about how to pre-order an Xbox One X. For more, check out our Microsoft Gamescom conference roundup.