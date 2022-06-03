Sony Is Building Space Lasers

Global technology giant Sony has created a new subsidiary to create space lasers as part of a new project aimed at conducting "space optical communications." The company is called Sony Space Communications Corporation (SSC) and it will create new devices to connect to satellites via a "laser beam."

In a press release, Sony said there are already about 12,000 satellites in space, and this number is expected to grow in the future. Currently, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that communicate with facilities on the ground need to pass directly over a ground station to communicate, Sony said. Additionally, there are issues around power consumption of required equipment and the need for "frequency licenses for radio waves."

To solve these issues, SSC will create "small optical communications devices to provide related services to connect micro satellites in LEO via a laser beam."

Sony will offer this equipment as a service to companies working with satellites, for a fee, while it will also create a network that allows satellites in space to more easily communicate with ground stations.

"By using optical communications, SSC aims to realize high-speed communications with small devices, which are physically difficult to achieve with conventional radio communications because conventional communications require large antenna and high power output," Sony said. "In addition, by constructing an optical communications network not only between satellites and the ground, but also between satellites in orbit, SSC aims to enable real-time communications from anywhere on the ground to any satellite in space. Optical communications are also easier to implement than traditional radio frequency communications as they do not require the certain types of licenses that radio communication needs."

The overall aim with is to create an "easy-to-use inter-satellite communications" system, Sony said, and a knock-on effect could be that internet communication will be able to cover the earth and space more widely.

By providing easy-to-use inter-satellite communications capabilities, SSC aims to increase the amount of communications in space and realize an Internet communications network covering the earth, space, and applications such as real-time services.

In 2021, Sony installed the Small Optical Link for International Space Station in the "Kibo" module of the International Space Station to test this.

"It established a bidirectional laser communications link with a space optical communication ground station of the Japanese National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), and successfully transmitted high-definition image data via Ethernet protocols. In 2021, this experimental device successfully established optical downlinks from space to a commercial optical ground station of Kongsberg Satellite Services in Greece," Sony said.

Sony also conducted another test of this type of satellite communication earlier this year. "In collaboration with JAXA, an experiment on complete data file transfer in a simulated error-prone communications environment, which will be the technological basis for Internet services through stratospheric and low-Earth orbit optical communications, was successfully conducted," Sony said.

