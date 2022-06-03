Sony Is Building Space Lasers

The PS5 company has created a new subsidiary to create space lasers to improve satellite communication.

By on

Comments

Global technology giant Sony has created a new subsidiary to create space lasers as part of a new project aimed at conducting "space optical communications." The company is called Sony Space Communications Corporation (SSC) and it will create new devices to connect to satellites via a "laser beam."

In a press release, Sony said there are already about 12,000 satellites in space, and this number is expected to grow in the future. Currently, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites that communicate with facilities on the ground need to pass directly over a ground station to communicate, Sony said. Additionally, there are issues around power consumption of required equipment and the need for "frequency licenses for radio waves."

Click To Unmute
  1. Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022
  2. The Box That Broke Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Resident Evil 4 Remake Teaser Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022
  4. DNF DUEL｜Launcher Gameplay Trailer
  5. Street Fighter 6 Announcement Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022
  6. Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay Reveal Next Week | GameSpot News
  7. Devolver Digital Summer Game Fest 2022 Teaser Trailer
  8. Mega Drive 2 Trailer
  9. Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Retribution PSVR2 Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022
  10. Tunic Gameplay Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022
  11. Eternights Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022
  12. Season: A Letter To The Future Gameplay Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rollerdrome Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022

To solve these issues, SSC will create "small optical communications devices to provide related services to connect micro satellites in LEO via a laser beam."

Sony will offer this equipment as a service to companies working with satellites, for a fee, while it will also create a network that allows satellites in space to more easily communicate with ground stations.

"By using optical communications, SSC aims to realize high-speed communications with small devices, which are physically difficult to achieve with conventional radio communications because conventional communications require large antenna and high power output," Sony said. "In addition, by constructing an optical communications network not only between satellites and the ground, but also between satellites in orbit, SSC aims to enable real-time communications from anywhere on the ground to any satellite in space. Optical communications are also easier to implement than traditional radio frequency communications as they do not require the certain types of licenses that radio communication needs."

The overall aim with is to create an "easy-to-use inter-satellite communications" system, Sony said, and a knock-on effect could be that internet communication will be able to cover the earth and space more widely.

By providing easy-to-use inter-satellite communications capabilities, SSC aims to increase the amount of communications in space and realize an Internet communications network covering the earth, space, and applications such as real-time services.

In 2021, Sony installed the Small Optical Link for International Space Station in the "Kibo" module of the International Space Station to test this.

"It established a bidirectional laser communications link with a space optical communication ground station of the Japanese National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), and successfully transmitted high-definition image data via Ethernet protocols. In 2021, this experimental device successfully established optical downlinks from space to a commercial optical ground station of Kongsberg Satellite Services in Greece," Sony said.

Sony also conducted another test of this type of satellite communication earlier this year. "In collaboration with JAXA, an experiment on complete data file transfer in a simulated error-prone communications environment, which will be the technological basis for Internet services through stratospheric and low-Earth orbit optical communications, was successfully conducted," Sony said.

In other Sony news, the company held its latest PlayStation State of Play briefing, and it had lots of big and exciting news. Check out GameSpot's State of Play news recap to learn more.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)