Sony Is Announcing 7 Games Next Week

Sony is apparently going to announce seven games next week. The company said in a blog post today that its briefing at Paris Games Week on Monday, October 30, will include "seven all-new game announcements." This covers both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. These announcements will start coming in during Sony's pre-show event, kicking off at 8 AM PT on October 30.

Then at 9 AM PT, when the show begins in earnest, Sony will "give you an exclusive new look at the next wave of huge PlayStation titles." And after the event ends, Sony's post-show stream will "dive deeper" into the reveals. So this is all to say: Monday sounds like it is going to be a BUSY day.

"It's going to be a wild day," Sony's Sid Shuman said. The blog post goes on to say that "E3 was only half the story." Some of Sony's E3 announcements this year included a Shadow of the Colossus remake, a 2018 date for the new God of War, and the first look at Call of Duty: WWII's multiplayer.

Sony's Paris Games Week briefing will be streamed live basically everywhere, and we'll have a page on GameSpot where you can tune in. We'll of course also have a full breakdown of all the big reveals.

And this may not be the end of Sony's reveals this year, as PlayStation Experience is coming in December.