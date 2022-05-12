Sony Has Reportedly Registered A New PS5 Model

Sony appears to have registered a new PlayStation 5 model in Japan, as the company received construction design certification in April for a CFI-1200 device that uses updated radio equipment. This approval is likely for the PS5, as the Sony console uses a CFI-1XXX model numbering scheme.

Having received the certification in April from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (via VGC), the new hardware is designed to conform to the latest radio and wireless communication equipment standards. This isn't the first time that Sony has changed the PS5 internally, as the first revision shaved some weight off the console and added a thumbscrew to the base stand. This CFI-1102A version also included a smaller heatsink.

Last year it was reported that a PS5 internal redesign was in development, while Sony confirmed that it was thinking seriously about an architecture change to alleviate supply chain issues caused by the global semiconductor shortage. Since it launched in November 2020, the PS5's external appearance has remained the same and this looks to be the case again with the CFI-1200 model.

This also ties in with Sony's plans to make PS5 consoles more readily available this year, as the company has projected that it will sell many millions more PS5 units in the current fiscal year that began April 1 and runs through March 31, 2023. As part of Sony's latest investor briefing, the company said it projects to sell 18 million PS5 consoles during this financial year, with this number based on the company's current visibility into parts procurement.

"18 million units is what we feel very comfortable we can get the parts and components for [during FY22]," Sony CFO Hikori Totoki said during an earnings briefing. "We feel that there is a little bit higher demand than that, so if the question is if we can meet the demand, I think we're still short somewhat."

Sony has sold more than 19 million PS5 units so far since the console launched, and if you're looking to grab one for yourself, check out GameSpot's PS5 restock page to learn when fresh supplies are available.