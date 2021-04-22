Warzone Nuke Event Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Warzone Server Queue PS Plus Video Pass Warzone Event CoD Cold War Season 3

Sony Has Patented An AI That Will Play Games For You

The AI could be used to take over a game for you when you have other matters to attend to.

By on

Comments

Sony has filed a patent application for an "automated artificial intelligence control mode for playing specific tasks during gaming applications" that could act as an autopilot program for players. Spotted by SegmentNext, the patent details a method that assigns a default AI profile to the player and then learns how to evolve its generic set of actions.

As the player engages in multiple sessions of a game, the AI will watch and learn, eventually reaching a point where it can make similar decisions. The idea is that eventually, the player will be able to let the AI take over and play the game for them, allowing for the program to complete tasks that are possibly too difficult for the user.

The AI will "proceed in automatic mode to complete specific game tasks that are difficult for the user," the patent reads. "If the AI character has completed specific tasks, those tasks can be identified as being completed by the user with assistance from the AI game controller."

Other examples given include the player turning on Automatic Mode to allow the AI to take their place in a multiplayer co-op game while they attend to other matters, eventually returning to the game instead of exiting entirely.

This patent builds on Sony's push into the AI sector, as the company established its Sony AI organization in 2019 dedicated to the "research and development of AI in both physical and virtual space through multiple world-class flagship projects."

Sony isn't the only gaming company interested in improved AI either, as Microsoft announced in March that it had acquired The Marsden Group, a global tech group with a focus on infrastructure and industrial manufacturing. While it's unlikely that you'll see much of this acquisition reflected in the Xbox game space, Microsoft did note its cloud, Edge, and AI products will benefit from its new purchase.

Click To Unmute
  1. HIBIKI TAKANE SAMURAI SHODOWN DLC Trailer
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone Nuke Event Gameplay
  3. Resident Evil 4 VR - Official Gameplay Breakdown Trailer
  4. Boomerang X - Nintendo Switch & PC This Spring
  5. Mortal Kombat (2021) Cast Plays Real or Fake Game Character
  6. COD Warzone Nuke Event: The End of Verdansk
  7. Nier Replicant ver.1.2474487139 Review
  8. Genshin Impact - PS5 Gameplay Footage Trailer
  9. Necromunda: Hired Gun - Enter The Hive Trailer
  10. Tales of Arise - Character Story Trailer
  11. Samurai Gunn 2 - Official Wishlist Now Trailer
  12. MLB The Show 21 Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: PlayStation 5 Video Review

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 5
Gametech
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)