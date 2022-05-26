Sony Expects To Make $300 Million From PC Releases This Year

Sony has announced new sales numbers for its latest PC releases of formerly PlayStation-exclusive console games including Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War. Not only that, but Sony is predicting a huge upswing in revenue from PC releases in the next 12 months to $300 million, which suggests the company will announce and release more PC games soon.

Horizon Zero Dawn's PC edition has sold around 2.4 million copies, driving revenue of $60 million. God of War moved 971,000 units and made $26.2 million in revenue, while Days Gone shifted 852,000 copies and brought in $22.7 million in revenue, Sony said. All of these figures are good through March 2022.

Sony's PC releases are set to grow in the future, it seems

Looking ahead, Sony said it is expecting to see "exponential" growth for its PC game sales in the future. Specifically, Sony said it expects to make $300 million in net sales from PC releases for FY22, which began April 1 this year and runs through March 31, 2023. Sony has Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection coming up for release on PC this year, but that game alone isn't expected to bring in $300 million, of course, which suggests Sony has more PC releases on the way this year that it hasn't spoken about yet.

In October, Sony created a PlayStation PC division, which is seemingly the name of the publishing label for PlayStation games on PC.

A recent Steam database leak also revealed that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is in the works for PC potentially, while more recently, a PC port of Returnal has emerged. This all happened after Sony acquired PC port specialist studio Nixxes, fueling further speculation about Sony's plans for PC.

For its part, Microsoft has brought its first-party games to PC for years already and, unlike Sony, it launches them day-and-date with their console counterparts. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get console and PC editions together for one price, though Sony does not offer a similar program. Nintendo does not release its games on PC.

Sony is also making "aggressive" plans to invest in mobile and recently announced that half of its releases will be for PC and mobile by 2025. This is a big change for PlayStation, which historically has focused nearly exclusively on its own console platforms.

For more, check out what we're hoping to see from PlayStation at Not-E3 this year.