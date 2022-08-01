Sony Expects PS5 Stock To Improve In Time For The Holiday Season

Since it first launched in late 2020, PlayStation 5 consoles have been challenging to purchase due to ongoing stock constraints. To prevent these issues during the upcoming holiday season like we saw last year, Sony will be increasing production.

"We intend to take action to increase user engagement in the second half of the fiscal year, during which major titles including first-party software are scheduled to be released, primarily by increasing the supply of PS5 hardware and promoting the new PlayStation Plus service," Sony said during its latest earnings results.

The company plans to reach its sales forecast of 18 million units sold during this financial year, and with supply chain issues beginning to improve and the PS5 not instantly going out of stock whenever it shows up online, Sony believes this goal is within reach. These issues--alongside other factors--have seen the PS5 struggle to meet the sales records of the PS4, but it has managed to sell a respectable 21.7 million units since launch.

Until more units are available more readily, you can keep track of restocks with GameSpot's PS5 tracker page to see when shops near you have fresh supplies. Now's a great time to grab a PS5, as the overhauled PS Plus has a great selection of games to play and folders are finally on the way so that you can organize all those titles neatly.