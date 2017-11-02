Sony Exec Defends That Very Violent The Last Of Us 2 Trailer

The newest trailer for The Last of Us Part II that aired during Sony's briefing at Paris Games Week generated a lot of discussion over its level of violence. We saw an arm broken with a hammer. We saw people hanged. We saw an arrow through the face. It was unquestionably violent. Now, PlayStation executive Jim Ryan has responded to criticisms, saying in a new interview with The Telegraph that The Last of Us Part II "obviously is a game made by adults to be played by adults."

"I should never prejudge this but it will probably be rated 18, I think it's fair to say," Ryan explained. "And there's that market for those people who like that sort of game. Adults who like that sort of game. And I think we cater for that..."

Ryan went on to say that Sony's role as a platform-holder is to give developers a platform to showcase their games--whatever they might be. Sony does have a job to do what it can to ensure content is age-appropriate, he acknowledged. "I thought The Last of Us Part II was a great way to end the show and I feel very good about it," he said.

You can read the full interview here at The Telegraph.

We don't know a huge amount about The Last of Us Part II so far, though developer Naughty Dog has already confirmed that Ellie, not Joel, is the primary playable character. We also know that the first game's director, Bruce Straley, is not returning to direct Part II. Aside from those details and the new trailer, all we've seen so far is the reveal trailer from PSX 2017.