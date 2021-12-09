Sony Exec Buys Microsoft Exec Booze To Celebrate Halo Infinite Launch

Microsoft officially launched Halo Infinite's single-player campaign this week, amidst critical acclaim, with fans regularly keeping the multiplayer servers populated, and developer 343 Industries overcoming significant odds to deliver its latest Master Chief adventure. All of which sounds like a perfect excuse to pop open a little bit of the bubbly and celebrate with a well-deserved drink.

Former SIE Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida certainly thought so as well. Xbox games marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg shared a photo of a bottle of wine that Yoshida sent over to the Xbox team to celebrate Halo Infinite's launch, while they were all frequenting the same restaurant. Both men are also in town for tonight's Game Awards event.

So thoughtful of @yosp who happened to be in the same restaurant tonight sending a bottle over with his compliments on the Halo launch. #ClassAct pic.twitter.com/sf10QVGzop — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 9, 2021

Yoshida stepped down from his role as SIE Worldwide Studios president in 2019 and is currently the head of Sony's independent developer initiative that focuses on nurturing external independent creators. Hermen Hulst, managing director and co-founder of Dutch developer Guerrilla Games, is PlayStation's new head of Worldwide Studios. In other Halo Infinite news, there's a quick reminder to avoid using the Xbox Quick Resume function in the single-player campaign.

The game is still worth jumping into though, as editor Jordan Ramée's Halo Infinite review had high praise for the game's combat and open-world setting, writing, "Halo Infinite strives to transform what it means to be a Halo game, making Chief into a reluctant father figure for a young and naive AI and putting him into an open-world setting. It turns out that was a risk worth taking for the franchise, as Infinite is an incredible game."